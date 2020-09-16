Portland Prepared to Push People Around

The Portland (MI) High School offensive line during practice before their first game of the season.

The Portland Raiders have defended their CAAC White title for the past five years. As they start the 2020 high school football season on Friday night, they’re returning with a roster full of younger players. But they are not letting that stop them from having another year of dominating their league.

When visiting the Raiders at practice on Tuesday, we spoke with two senior guards who are more than ready to lead their younger teammates on to the gridiron in a quest for their sixth straight league title.

“We just need to work on developing the team as a whole and you know get the young guys up to speed but we had last year for those guys and you know play get used to them playing at varsity speed and then it’ll all build up from there,” said Nathan Zimmerman.

“I think we just have to keep on working hard, that’s a big thing with our program just hard work,” said Reese Townsend. “If we just keep on working hard and develop the younger guys…I think…I think we can get it.”

One of the ways the Raiders plan to continue their success in the CAAC White, is by playing to their strength and literally pushing around all their opponents on the offensive line.

“Yeah running people over you know, I really look forward to that so when you get the chance get your number called to pull or something like that you just kinda a little bit more excited and ready to go,” said Zimmerman.

“I get a smile on my face in the huddle, go out there ready to go,” said Townsend.

Look for the Raiders running game to be on full display on Friday night as they go on the road to face the DeWitt Panthers. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.