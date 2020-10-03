Portland’s Defense Shut Down Lansing Catholic

The CAAC White showdown that everyone was ready to watch on Friday night was between the Lansing Catholic Cougars and the Portland Red Raiders. For the past five years, Portland has won the regular-season matchup between the two teams.

At halftime, it was a 14-0 game in Portland’s favor, and they weren’t done scoring. They drove the ball down the field on all rushing plays and capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run by Reis Phillips, his second touchdown of the game making it a 21-0 game.

Lansing Catholic would respond on special teams as Alex Waters returned an 80-yard punt for a touchdown to make it 21-7. But that was the only touchdown that the Cougars would score all game because the Raiders defense was quick to attack the Cougars ball carriers on screen passes and blanketed any deep passing attack by Lansing Catholic. Before this game, the Cougars were averaging 43 points per game.

The Raiders would play the possession game and run out the clock to win their sixth straight regular-season matchup against Lansing Catholic by a final score of 21-7.

This win sets up Portland to have a chance at winning the CAAC White title if they beat Eaton Rapids on the road next Friday night and Ionia at home on October 16th.

Lansing Catholic will host Charlotte next Friday night, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.