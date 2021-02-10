RECAP: MSU swimmers and divers have their case heard in federal court

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 11 female-student athletes who decided to sue Michigan State University had their case heard today in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

The lawyers for the student-athletes argued that MSU is not in compliance with Title IX and that they weren’t even before they made the decision to cut their swimming and diving program.

Jill Zwagerman, the lawyer for the 11 student-athletes, said they were encouraged by what they heard today.

“I think that it went very well,” Zwagerman said. “I think the judge had some very great, insightful questions really trying to understand the legal questions.”

Zwagerman added that she believes the defendants are nervous about their experts testimony.

“They tried very hard to have the judge exclude our experts testimony,” Zwagerman said.

Zwagerman said the court has to look at four different factors when making their decision and the one they focused on primarily was merit.

“Are they really giving women the participation opportunities that they’re supposed to be under Title IX,” Zwagerman said. “We think that answer is no.”

Although both the men and women had their sport were cut, the plaintiffs argued that this decision disproportionately affects the female athletes because they have more athletes on the team. The plaintiffs said that MSU was out of Title IX regulation by 42 athletes before they cut the swimming and diving programs.

Much of the debate today was over whether MSU manipulates their rosters in rowing and cross country and track. The plaintiffs said that the women’s track team has 40 more members than the men’s, many of whom will never compete and shouldn’t count for Title IX numbers. The plaintiffs said this is an example of roster manipulating.

MSU said just because an athlete doesn’t see action doesn’t mean they don’t count as student athletes.

The plaintiffs said this can be true, but not in this case.

“There’s always one or two on every team, right, you have an injury, you’re redshirted, you come in as a freshman and you’re not fully prepared,” Zwagerman said. “But we’re talking about 10, 20, 30, 40 female athletes on the track and field team, that never compete.”

MSU said that simply counting the roster numbers that they post on their website doesn’t tell the full story. The plaintiffs argued that they have asked for the additional information that MSU says they have but have been denied multiple times.

