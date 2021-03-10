WATCH: Recap of Battle to Save Michigan State Swim & Dive’s first press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The fight over Michigan State’s swimming and diving program picked up steam again today.

The “Battle to Save Michigan State Swim and Dive” group held their first-ever press conference this morning.

They discussed how they got in this position and why they aren’t giving up hope yet.

On Feb. 19, a federal judge denied an injunction attempt to stop MSU from cutting their swimming and diving program.

Today, the group talked about how they will testify before the Michigan Senate Appropriations Sub-Committee on Universities and Community Colleges tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

The group said the Senate Subcommittee wants to have a seat at the negotiating table to reinstate the swimming and diving program.

Stay tuned with 6 News for more updates tomorrow.