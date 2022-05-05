LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Capital City native and basketball legend is reportedly joining the bidding for the Denver Broncos.

According to an exclusive from Sportico, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined a bid group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

MLive reports that it is unclear how much Johnson plans to contribute, and Sportico is saying that the Broncos sale should set a new record for the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise.

In addition to the potential purchase of the Broncos, Johnson is a partial owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks.

The Broncos hope to have the sale completed by the fall 2022 season.