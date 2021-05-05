Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit to have fans

FILE – In this Sunday, July 5, 2020 file photo ,Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. The PGA Tour event is staging a four-day event this year to create more playing and business opportunities in golf for Blacks. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit will have fans this year, said Jason Langwell, the Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“Based on the most recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding Coronavirus policies for outdoor events, we are pleased to announce that the Rocket Mortgage Classic will welcome fans at Detroit Golf Club, June 28-July 4,” Langwell said.

“Limited ticket options are available now via a donation to the Faces of AREA 313 program at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com, and more information about general admission tickets will be available soon. We will continue to work with state and local health officials to create a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans.”

