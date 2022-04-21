LONDON, England. (WLNS) – Wimbledon says Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be banned from this year’s tournament over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

At least one leading player Novak Djokovic, has criticized the move, calling it “crazy,” although he also says he condemns Russia’s war.

It’s the latest controversy over Russian athletes or artists finding themselves isolated over the actions of their country.

In March, Russian and Belarusian athletes were also banned from the Paralympics over Russia’s invasion.