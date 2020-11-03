Saturday’s Wisconsin vs. Purdue football game canceled due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Wisconsin announced via their Twitter account today that their scheduled game this Saturday with Purdue has been canceled. This is the second straight game canceled for the Badgers and the first for the Boilermakers.
Nov. 3 Update: https://t.co/ISNJ9K6fhZ pic.twitter.com/ujSUmKAjKo— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 3, 2020
Wisconsin has seen a team-wide breakout, including head coach Paul Chryst and quarterback Graham Mertz.
The program has 27 active cases, including 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. All football activities remain paused.
The next game on the schedule for the Badgers is a trip to Ann Arbor to face the University of Michigan. There is no word as of right now whether that game will be played.