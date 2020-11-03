Saturday’s Wisconsin vs. Purdue football game canceled due to COVID-19

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Wisconsin announced via their Twitter account today that their scheduled game this Saturday with Purdue has been canceled. This is the second straight game canceled for the Badgers and the first for the Boilermakers.

Wisconsin has seen a team-wide breakout, including head coach Paul Chryst and quarterback Graham Mertz.

The program has 27 active cases, including 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. All football activities remain paused.

The next game on the schedule for the Badgers is a trip to Ann Arbor to face the University of Michigan. There is no word as of right now whether that game will be played.