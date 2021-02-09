SEARCH FOR THE TRUTH: The Fight for Spartan swimming and diving

WATCH 6 NEW’S IN-DEPTH LOOK AT MSU’S DECISION TO CUT THE SWIM & DIVE PROGRAM AHEAD OF THEIR LAWSUIT ON FEB. 10

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Swimmers and divers will tell you there is no sport that takes the mental fortitude that there’s does.

They have two practices a day, one in the morning and one at night, and they have to jump in the cold water and swim for hours and hours each week with just the sound of your own voice in your head.

It creates a certain comradery that any competitive swimmer or diver will tell you about, which they said makes it that much more painful when it’s ripped away.

On Oct. 22, Michigan State University announced they were cutting their swim and dive program, citing budget issues and the need for new facilities.

The Spartan athletes said that their facilities were fine and said that the reasons the university gave didn’t make any sense.

MSU released the following statement about their decision:

“Athletic Director Bill Beekman has shared his decision with the swim and dive teams and the broader community. At this time, we do not have additional information to share or discuss. As he and I have both publicly acknowledged, the university examined all options and it became increasingly clear that, sadly, MSU was not positioned to offer the best experience our swim and dive student-athletes expect or deserve — now or in the future.”

MSU has said they will honor the scholarships of all the student-athletes on the team right now.

11 female student-athletes decided to sue the university for a violation of Title IX. Their lawsuit is on Feb. 10 at 11:00 a.m.

6 News spoke to two members of the MSU swim and dive team, their lawyer Jill Zwagerman, former Spartan swimmer Tom Munley and Title IX expert and former Olympic swimmer Nancy Hogshead-Makar.

