Several Spartans Shine in Final Round of GCAA

BATH, Mich. (WLNS) – Tuesday was the final round of the Golf Coaches Association of America Amateur Series at Eagle Eye Golf Club. Many Spartans and local players took part in the tournament. It was Grant Heafner from Berkley, MI who took home the hardware. Heafner shot 6-under 70 on the day and 9-under in the tournament.

Senior Michigan State golfer Yurika Tanida led the way for the women in the GCAA. She finished second out of 42 participants. Yurika shot 2-under 71 on the day and 4-under in the tournament.

Charlie DeLong from Dewitt and Michigan State assistant men’s golf coach Dan Ellis both finished tied for 3rd.

This was a 54 hole stroke play tournament and one of many run by the GCAA throughout the fall in the country. It is geared towards college players and elite amateurs.