LOS ANGELES (Nexstar) — When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field against the Rams at their home stadium on February 13, all eyes will be on the field.

But make no mistake: SoFi Stadium is a spectacle all on its own.

The stadium covers 3.1 million square feet and is the first indoor/outdoor stadium ever. It also has the largest video board in the world: 70,000 square feet, weighing 2.2 million pounds.

Although this is the first massive event SoFi is hosting, it won’t be the last. Next year the College Football National Championship will be played here. And when Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics, SoFi will be the site of the opening and closing ceremonies.

