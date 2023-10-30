EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Michigan State’s football team is preparing for its final game at Spartan Stadium this season, interim coach Harlon Barnett meets with the media for his weekly press conference.

MSU is coming off a 27-12 loss at Minnesota and will host Nebraska this Saturday.

In the loss to Minnesota, true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt entered the game in the fourth quarter, for redshirt freshman Katin Houser, and led MSU on its only touchdown drive of the game. It was the first touchdown for the Spartans in nine quarters of football.

If Leavitt gets the start against Nebraska Saturday it will be MSU’s third starting quarterback of the season.