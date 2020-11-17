Spartan student-athletes post all-time high graduation rates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to data released by the NCAA on Nov. 17, Michigan State student-athletes posted records in two different graduation statistics last year.

The Spartans posted a 92 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR), beating last years record rate of 91 percent. Seven sport programs posted a 100 percent GSR, including men’s basketball, women’s golf, ice hockey, rowing, softball, men’s tennis and volleyball.

In the Federal Graduation Rate statistic, the Spartans posted a 79 percent rate, up from last year’s 76 percent.

“The academic success of our student-athletes is a testament to the effort they put forth in the classroom in addition to their athletic talents,” MSU Executive Director of Student-Athlete Support Services Todd Edwards said.

“It’s also a reflection of the many people in our department who support our students, from their coaching staff, to the administration, to the academic support team. The fact that our student-athletes were experiencing unprecedented success in the classroom while winning conference championships, competing in national championships, playing in Final Fours and winning Rose and Cotton Bowls is quite an extraordinary achievement.”