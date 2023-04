LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself short on plans Tuesday night, there’s still time to stop by Jackson Field to watch some friendly competition.

Tuesday marks the 15th annual Crosstown Showdown, where the Lansing Lugnuts and Michigan State baseball will show their skills on the ball field.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and attendees have the chance to meet with “select players,” as well as Big Lug and Sparty.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are $9.