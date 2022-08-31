EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Football season is back, and that means it’s time for our annual Countdown to Kickoff special.

Hopefully you’re ready for a brand new season of college football because one thing is for sure, Michigan State’s squad is rip roarin’ and ready to go in East Lansing.

Friday night against Western Michigan is when the fun begins for the Spartans.

This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two schools, and MSU has won the last 12 straight against the Broncos.

However, that does not mean anything to Mel Tucker.

With the preseason behind them, MSU pushed everything up a day from a preparation standpoint since the opener is on a Friday versus Saturday.

During his Monday presser, you could tell it is game week because Tucker didn’t divulge much.

However, defending Spartan Stadium, aka ‘The Woodshed’ has also been a huge point of emphasis this week.

On the hour-long Countdown to Kickoff, we cover practically every question you might have ahead of Friday’s game.

Plus, we discuss the Michigan Wolverines, who are hoping to replicate their Big Ten Championship season from last year.

Here’s what you can expect to see in the special: