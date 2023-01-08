ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard and reserve Malik Hall scored 15 points each and Michigan State continuously thwarted Michigan down the stretch beating the Wolverines 59-53 on Saturday.

Michigan whittled its 42-28 deficit with 8:59 left to get within 47-43 with 3:55 to go and 57-53 with 13 seconds remaining but never got closer.

Hall made a layup and a 3-pointer to break a 14-all tie in the first half with 4:06 before halftime and Michigan State (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) led for the remainder.

It was the lowest-scoring game for either team this season. Michigan (9-6, 3-1) made 19 of 55 attempts (34.5%) and 3 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line. The Spartans were 21-for-56 shooting and 6 for 19 from 3.

Tyson Walker added 14 points for the Spartans and Joey Hauser grabbed 10 rebounds.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 18 points, Kobe Bufkin scored 15 and Jett Howard 10.

The game marked the 192nd matchup between the two rivals. Michigan leads the series 103-88.

Michigan plays at Iowa Thursday and Michigan State goes on the road to face No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday.