EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s hockey team is preparing for a big game against the University of Michigan.

The Spartans’ goal is to make sure recent history does not repeat itself.

Last year, the Wolverines won all six meetings and outscored the Spartans 25-10.

One MSU player who could help snap that streak is junior Jeremy Davidson.

The Kalamazoo native said being able to play in the storied college rivalry is cool, and that it means a whole lot more than a normal hockey game.

Davidson said for him hockey has always been a family affair, and he learned a lot over the years.

“They had a huge impact on my hockey career,” said Davidson.

Davidson started his college hockey journey at the University of Massachusetts.

A year later, UMass would go on to capture the National Championship. There was just one issue, Davidson was no longer on the team.

“Obviously, it sucked when I left,” said Davidson. “It was something we [UMass] both agreed on. It was a, I needed to develop more, kind of thing.”

Davidson spent a year out in North Dakota, before coming home to the Mitten in 2021 and becoming a Spartan.

“I knew I wanted to be closer to home and the Big Ten obviously caught my eye,” continued Davidson. “I think I reached out to Michigan State probably two or three months into the season.”

