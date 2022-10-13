EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time since 2009, the Michigan State women’s soccer team is nationally ranked.

Coming in at No. 15 this week in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, the Spartans are cruising after their best start in Big Ten play in program history.

Recently, the lady Spartans beat rival and Big Ten champion the University of Michigan at DeMartin Stadium.

Head coach Jeff Hosler says the team is finding success because of their focus and effort.

“We’ve been able to sustain a certain level of play,” said Hosler. “There’s still adjustments that have to be made to your opponent. I think that brings, you know, fresh perspective to each match, and you only get to play these teams once a year. So you only get one opportunity to make an impression.”

Hosler is having lots of fun coaching this group, which he describes as an eclectic blend of personalities.

“What makes it really special is they all adhere to the standards of the program. They’re incredibly committed to this,” continued Hosler. “Sometimes you’re gonna have a disagreement or a different opinion, but it’s about respecting each other.”

