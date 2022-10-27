EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After missing an extensive amount of time due to injuries, Xavier Henderson returned to Michigan State’s defense against Wisconsin.

Having Henderson back for Saturday’s showdown underneath the lights at the big house will certainly help the Spartans’ defense be more in sync.

This is the fifth time Henderson played in the rivalry, and getting injured in the first game of the season certainly made its impact on the athlete.

“It was a little scary initially at first,” said Henderson. “I made a cut and I felt a little pop in my knee and I knew something wasn’t right. Jogged a little bit, ran a little bit, tried to go back in for a second, but I knew it didn’t feel right.”

It was an emotional experience for Henderson.

“This is my first time being with like a major injury. I played so much football here,” continued Henderson. “I wasn’t really too upset and I got to put my coach’s hat on for a little bit, which was fun for me.”

Henderson said he made the most of his situation.

More than anything, Henderson said he’s excited for the younger teammates to see what it’s all about.

“Just the work that goes in, and what we talked about going into the game, and how we approach.”

To hear about how Henderson prep’s for Saturday’s showdown, watch the video in the player above.