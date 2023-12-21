EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thursday was a big night in many ways for Michigan State’s men’s basketball team. Multiple players hit new career highs, and the team shot nearly 40% from three, but arguably the moment of the night came with less than a minute to play when Nick Sanders drained a three and collected his first points in the green and white.

“It was just crazy and surreal,” Sanders said. “I wasn’t gonna shoot it at first, but then I heard Tyson Walker yelling to shoot it. [My teammates] were just glad I shot it and glad I made it. There were a lot of congratulations and all of that afterward.”

“I don’t know who was more excited,” Tom Izzo said. “I think Steven was more excited than Nick and that was pretty cool. Barry was in the locker room with his son and it was… those are cool moments. Those are really cool moments. Nick is an incredible student and so much like his dad with his humbleness and his humility. I’ve had some good walk-ons over the years and Nick Sanders has been unbelievable.”

After the game, Sanders made sure to hold on to the game ball and when asked what his plans to do with it were, he said he might put it in a display case but one thing is for sure he will be keeping it forever.