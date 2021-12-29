Both MSU & Pitt feeling peachy ahead of bowl game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you ready for the big game tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.?

Both the Michigan State University Spartans and University of Pittsburgh Panthers are preparing for tomorrow’s showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl tweeted game-day uniforms for the Spartans and the Panthers yesterday.

A recent video was released from the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl account on Twitter, showing the field being painted for tomorrow’s game.

MSU Coach Mel Tucker and Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi spoke in a press conference earlier today about the game, and Tucker has said that so far, so good.

Tucker and Narduzzi pose next to the Peach Bowl Trophy on 12/29/21.

“We’ve had a great week here in Atlanta. I want to thank Gary Stokan and everyone here at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for their incredible hospitality all week. Our players and staff have really enjoyed our time here,” said Tucker.

Coach Narduzzi, who used to be the defensive coordinator at MSU, also expressed his gratitude.

“I can’t thank Gary Stokan and the entire staff, hospitality people have been incredible here in Atlanta. I

can’t say enough about the experience that our kids, the coaches, the families, all the children have had here in Atlanta,” said Narduzzi.