EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If there is one player on Michigan State’s roster who has the fan base the most excited about the future, it’s wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.

Seven months ago, Coleman tweeted a message for himself that read “Dear me in 7 month[s] I’m going to make you proud.”

While the wide receiver can’t see the future, he has a lot of confidence in his abilities.

“Knowing what I’ve been taught to do and trust[ing] in the training that I’ve been given by Coach Hawk[ins] and just knowing my capabilities and knowing what God blessed me with,” said Coleman.

Though he plays two sports for MSU now, football and basketball weren’t where Coleman began his athletic career. He actually started off with baseball.

The Louisiana native also talked about being coached by Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo, and the differences between the two coaches.

“One is taller. That’s about it,” Coleman said. “They coach the same, but they on you, and they love what they do. They’re passionate about what they do, and when they see the potential in you,”

Luckily, Keon didn’t make this journey from Louisiana to East Lansing alone. His older brother Kalin moved to Michigan with Keon. The best part is Kalin never misses one of his little brother’s games.

“He’s pretty much been my trainer, my brother, [and] part of a father figure. He’s just been everything helping me with all that,” said Coleman.

