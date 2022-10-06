FEATURE FROM MSUFCU COACHES SHOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Elijah Collins always knew Michigan State University was special.

As a multi-sport athlete in high school, Collins had 17 Division 1 offers, but going Green was a no-brainer for the Detroit native.

In 2019, the red-shirt freshman quickly rose as the go-to guy.

Collins ranked fourth in the Big 10 with 988 rushing yards, led the team in rushing touchdowns with five, and ranked third among all freshman running backs in carries.

For Collins, it’s surreal.

“It was something that I wanted to always happen but I didn’t expect it when it happened,” said Collins.

The athlete was primed for a strong 2020 but the next two years did not go exactly to plan.

First, Collins dealt with a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

In 2021, a lower leg injury would bench him late in the year, as well as a handful of transfers coming into the program.

But Elijah never doubted his decision to be a Spartan.

“I picked Michigan State and this is where I decided to go, this is where my home is, everything is good here. I have all the resources that I need here so I don’t need to go anywhere else or do anything else,” explained Collins.

To hear about Collins plans for the 2022 season of Spartan football, watch the video in the player above.