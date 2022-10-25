FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — While all eyes will be focused on Ann Arbor Saturday night for the match-up between Michigan State and Michigan, many shoppers are focused on on gearing up.

Regardless of who they’re rooting for, one store has everything they’re looking for.

Rivalry week is something employees at The Split Mitt have prepped for, for quite some time.

Employees say that whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, they have something for everyone.

In the state of Michigan, when you enter a sports merchandise store, you’ll typically see both MSU and U of M gear intermixed.

At The Split Mitt, things are truly divided.

Chelsea Shumaker has worked at The Split Mitt for about a year and her uncle is the owner.

“I’m just going with the family business,” Shumaker said. “We are unique, and we do kind of have just the things for each team, and we try to get a variety with everything else,” Shumaker said.

Customer Lyn Behnke said the store is perfect for her.

“I bleed green,” said Behnke. “I teach blue.”

While Behnke graduated from MSU, she’s a professor at U of M, so it was only right for her to grab her merchandise here.

“It’s fabulous because you can take care of both ends at the same time,’ Behnke said.

Shumaker added that the store has had a similar division gimmick before her family took over the reins from the previous owner.

Rivalry week typically plays a large factor in the store’s sales.

“Since the teams have been doing really well, we’ve also picked up in business as well,” Shumaker continued.

6 News asked which team sees more sales, and though employees said the Wolverines do, but barely.