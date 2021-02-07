Gabe Brown returns to action, helps MSU end its four-game losing skid

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It wasn’t pretty, but Michigan State found a way to end it’s four-game losing streak, beating Nebraska 66-56.

It’s the Spartans first win since Jan. 5.

“It sounds worse than it actually is because of the (Covid-19) pause we were under,” Tom Izzo said after the win. “We got to learn how to win. Got to learn how to lose. You don’t accept either one, if you ask me.”

MSU turned the ball over 22 times, its most turnovers in a game this season, and shot 6-23 from behind the arc.

Josh Langford shinned the brightest for the Spartans with a game-high 18 points on 7-12 shooting.

“He led tonight with 18 points, but he led even more on the bench,” Izzo said. “I think he’s grown a lot. I don’t know many people that can go almost two years off, and do what he did. Rehab like he did. Respond like he has. Kind of figure that maybe your basketball days are over and still grind enough. I don’t know many guys that have given me as much as Josh has given me.”

Saturday’s game against Nebraska was the Spartans first home game since Jan. 8. Which was the last time junior forward Gabe Brown played.

Brown tested positive for Covid-19 in late January and was forced to miss MSU’s last three games. He may not have “lit up” the stat sheet versus Nebraska, but Brown played a big role in his return, collecting 6 points and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes played.

“Gabe’s a grinder and Gabe’s a live it guy. He doesn’t like it. He doesn’t love it. He lives it,” Izzo said.

“I’ve been running, and I’ve been doing a lot of work these past couple of days,” Brown said after the game. “When I was out there, I was tired for a minute and then my second wind came, and I just kept rolling after that.”

Throughout the season, Brown has been continuously working on his game. After a number of games this season, when all the players have left the court and the media members are talking with Izzo in a virtual press conference, Brown is putting up shots from three-point land.

“Basketball is all I got,” Brown said. “That’s the only thing that makes me happy. I workout 24/7 and coach probably doesn’t see the days where I go in, but I’m in the gym all the time. If somebody’s looking up to me, I just want to show them that’s how you’re suppose to work. That’s how you’re suppose to grind.”

Brown and the Spartans return to action, for the second game of their three game homestand, on Tuesday against Penn State.