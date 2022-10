EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s mascot “Sparty” is the #1 mascot in the nation.

In this Spartan Special, we take a look at what Sparty does to stay busy and how he’s transformed over the years.

Plus, we speak with three former Spartys and ask their perspective on what it’s like to be the #1 mascot in the country.

