LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In many ways, 2022 was a rough year for Michigan State’s football and men’s basketball teams.

The Spartans basketball team was knocked out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Duke, while the football program followed up and an impressive 11-2 season by going 5-7.

But it’s the holiday season, and over here at 6 News we’re staying positive!

Jason Strayhorn, the analyst on the MSU football radio broadcast and host of the This is Sparta MSU podcast, joins Andrew Birkle LIVE from the digital studio to talk MSU athletics.

Andrew and Jason each come up with three holiday wishes they have for MSU athletics in 2023. (National championship wishes are disallowed, that’s too obvious)

