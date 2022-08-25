FULL MSU COACHES SHOW ⬇️

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The standard in East Lansing is higher than ever for Michigan State’s football team, as the group heads into year three under Mel Tucker.

A brand new season is on the horizon for the Spartans, and we can’t wait to cover it on the MSU Coaches Show.

But as successful as 2021 was for the Spartans, there are two big questions coming into this season: How will the team improve its pass defense, and who will replace Kenneth Walker III.

Turns out, the Spartans have answers for both.

Tucker has decided to take matters into his own hands when it comes to coaching up the defensive backs. He has been spending the individual time at practice with the group, which we show on this week’s episode.

We also talk in detail about the running back position, and that includes both the guys on the field, and the coaches giving them direction.

After the departure of running backs coach William Peagler, the Spartans filled the open slot with Effrem Reed, who used to play for MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.

We chat with Reed about his new role, and why he’s ready for the job.

Plus, MSU has a new transfer running back who’s drawing buzz. Does that sound familiar? Nick Mantas does a walk-and-talk with the new back and the two discuss why he’s not feeling the pressure to fill the shoes of K9.

And last but not least, Ian Kress chats with Georgia transfer Ameer Speed, who is an expert in both bikes and football. For his story, click the link below.