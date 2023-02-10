EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As March approaches, the Michigan State Spartans are gunning for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

One player that coach Tom Izzo hopes will help lead the team to victory is junior point guard A.J. Hoggard.

Hoggard joined the Coaches Show this week and talked about his goal to be remembered alongside the great basketball players through MSU’s history, and what it’s like to play the key position in Izzo’s playmaking strategy.

“It’s really hard at times, but it’s fun at the same time. You get to play at the point guard spot at a prestigious program with a prestigious coach and get to learn from him. I’m learning from him each and every day and growing,” Hoggard said.

He had a promising sophomore season and has followed it up with an even more impressive junior year.

“I knew I had to take another step for the team. I doubled what I did going into my sophomore year and took a different approach. I knew I was going to be in a bigger role this year for the team and that I had to step up at all costs,” Hoggard said.

Hoggard said he takes his training and conditioning “day by day” and tries to handle the ups and downs of college basketball with confidence.

“I can’t expect myself to come out and do the things that I’ve done every night, because there’s going to be ups and down. I just kind of stay level-headed and continue to trust in my work and let it all show on the court,” Hoggard said.

You can watch the full interview with Hoggard with the video player above.