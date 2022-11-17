EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time since 2020, Michigan State’s hockey team is back in the national polls this week at No. 17.

The Spartans have their most recent sweep of Ohio State to thank for it, considering the Buckeyes were previously ranked at No. 10.

Due to those two wins, they’re also sitting at the very top of the Big Ten standings.

Getting ranked is something that fans can usually get behind, but MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale said it’s not meaningless to the players.

“I think the guys are proud, you know. One of the big things we need to do is earn some respect back now that we’ve been able to string a number of wins together,” he said.

Nightingale said this group is all about doing it the right way and playing together as a team.

