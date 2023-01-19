EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After stunning Purdue last year with his last second game-winning shot, history did not repeat itself this year for Tyson Walker.

However, he did become the first player since Cassius Winston to score 30 points in a game. It was one of the positives Tom Izzo took away from the one point loss to the Boilermakers, but right after the game he was not pleased one bit, and it led to him doing something he rarely ever does.

He sent his staff home on Tuesday and even went home himself to just try and recuperate from the 4 games in 10 day stretch.

“I told them all to get outta here,” Izzo said.

But the rest didn’t come without reflection. Izzo said his team had an uncharacteristically uneasy start to the game, which led to a 13 point deficit that was ultimately too much to overcome. But after the rough start, he said the Spartans played maybe the hardest they have in years. Izzo said with Malik Hall out with a foot injury the team’s margin for error just isn’t as high.

Another positive Izzo took from the game was the environment at the Breslin Center. The MSU coach said he even leaned over and told big time MSU donor and former basketball player Mat Ishbia it sounded like his days playing there, when the Spartans won a national championship.

In his interview with 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren, Izzo also shares details about playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and showing his team the whole ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Watch the interview at the top of the page!