EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University basketball team is preparing for a Saturday matchup against its most storied rival, the University of Michigan.

Legendary coach Tom Izzo talked with the MSU Coaches Show about how he’s getting his players ready for yet another intense game against the Wolverines.

Izzo praised his players for successfully passing the ball in a victory against Nebraska, which saw the Spartans connect for 24 assists. He called it one of the best halves of basketball the team has played all season.

The coach also announced that dual sport athlete Keon Coleman, who also plays football, will no longer be a part of the basketball team.

While the MSU football team didn’t have much luck against U of M and the on-field tension between players erupted in violence after the game, Izzo is confident that lack of sportsmanship won’t trickle over to the hardwood.

“I want our students to be crazy, but with class. I don’t get to sit in the stands during the game, but I’m not worried about that. Plus, we have separate tunnels,” Izzo said.

To check out MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo’s full interview, watch the MSU Coaches Show in the video player above.