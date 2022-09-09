EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Before Michigan State’s season-opener, not many fans were familiar with the name Jacoby Windmon.

After Week One: Spartan fans and the rest of the country knows the name.

Windmon transferred to MSU from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas this year and made the most of his first game as a Spartan. Against Western Michigan he recorded a career-high four sacks, and forced a Broncos’ fumble.

As a result, Windmon was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week.

“Probably my last sack, I was like, “Dang I’ve been getting after the quarterback a lot,” Windmon said when asked if he realized he had four sacks. “I just pretty much played my heart out.”

A New Orleans native, Windmon has a familiar face with him on the sidelines and it happened all thanks to ‘God’s plan’

Windmon committed to MSU in December of 2021. A month later head coach Mel Tucker hired Brandon Jordan as his pass-rush specialist. Jordan, who works with nearly 200 NFL players, was an assistant coach at John Ehret High School in 2015, the same year Windmon was entering his freshman year at John Ehret.

“Hearing that Coach BT (Brandon Jordan) was gonna be here as well was just like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the perfect place to be,'” Windmon said. “There was times when I’d see him around (at John Ehret) and he’d always be like, ‘Jacoby, come get some pass rush in and come play some some D-end. You play offense, but I see you being a good D-end.’ It was a joke at first and then it became a real thing.”

Safe to say Windmon’s decision to transition from quarterback/tight end to linebacker/defensive end in high school was a solid one.

