EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A brand new season is on the horizon for the Michigan State Spartans, who are in the thick of preseason camp, and as you can imagine a lot of eyes have been on the running backs.

The main question is, who is going to fill the void left by Kenneth Walker III?

One player who’s standing out in fall camp just so happens to be another transfer back who knows Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson quite well.

Jarek Broussard spent the 2019 season with the duo in Boulder at the University of Colorado, and when he spoke with our Nick Mantas, he opened up about his journey to East Lansing and what keeps him pushing for every yard.

Nick and Broussard do a little walk-and-talk across the MSU practice field, and Broussard discusses his time with Tucker at Colorado, and why he decided to ultimately follow him from Colorado.

When asked about coming in as another transfer running back with high expectations, Broussard said that MSU staff’s is not expecting him to completely fill the shoes of Heisman candidate Walker.

He also added that he doesn’t really feel affected by the outside pressure, because he already holds himself to such a high standard.

You can watch Broussard’s whole walk and talk with Nick and the top of the page!