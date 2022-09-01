EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After enjoying a breakout season in 2021 with 13 total touchdown, over 1,600 all-purpose yards and being named an All-American as an all-purpose player, Jayden Reed was left with a decision to make.

The wide receiver out of Naperville, Illinois had a chance to enter his name into the NFL Draft.

It wasn’t an easy decision to make, especially when you think of the way he ended the season. In the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl against Pitt, Reed made two highlight-reel touchdown catches, which included the game-winning score.

Reed ultimately came back for another season with the Spartans and it wasn’t a decision he made on his own.

“I put it in God’s hands as well,” Reed shared with 6 Sports. “That was a very huge factor of me coming back. I prayed about it. I’m playing a bigger role in his faith.”

Having that trust in God is nothing new for the 5th year wide receiver. As a child, Reed’s grandmother would take him and his cousins to church every week. But has recently gotten complacent with his connection to God.

Realizing something needed to change, Reed has changed his mindset heading into his final season in East Lansing.

“This year, I put my mind in faith as most as I ever had in my life,” Reed said. “I’ve been trying to give everything to God and just let him handle it. I’ve been praying more often. I’ve been praying every day and I haven’t done anything like this before. I’m just trying to get out of my comfort zone and live through him. That’s the way I think I’m going to be successful.”