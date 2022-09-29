EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Growing up in East Lansing, Michigan State women’s soccer head coach Jeff Hosler always dreamed of being a Spartan.

Now, 20 years later, the coach’s dream has become a reality.

This year marks Hosler’s second season at the helm, and after dominating in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) at Grand Valley State University, he wants nothing more than to do the same in the Big Ten.

For Hosler, his team’s success goes back to the off-season. With six new faces to add to the team, Hosler’s team came prepared.

“First and foremost, we came into preseason camp healthy,” said Hosler. “Every player on the roster came into camp ready to go, fit, and that allowed us to get off to the right start in the fall, cause we don’t have to worry about the fitness piece.”

In Hosler’s first season of coaching, the Spartans won double-digit matches for the first time in 10 years, but failed to make the NCAA tournament. Hosler has now changed some of his goals for the program.

For the Spartan coach, it’s about performing the best athletically, and being sure that the scoreboard shows that at the end of a match.

“If we’re not gonna make the NCAA tournament, it’s not gonna be cause we didn’t play the right schedule,” continued Hosler.

He has been teaching his coaching beliefs in mid-Michigan for almost 20 years, starting his coaching career at East Lansing High School. Coaching the Spartans is a full-circle moment for Hosler.

“I was never good enough to play soccer or basketball here as a player,” said Hosler. “I’m just grounded by that fact that I’m just trying to prove I’m good enough to coach here.”

Fun fact: Jeff Hosler owns more than 400 pairs of sneakers.

