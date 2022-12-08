EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the departure of All-American guard Nia Clouden, there was a major question surrounding the Michigan State women’s basketball team this year.

Who would be its next dynamic score?

Suzy Merchant found her answer in the transfer portal by scooping up graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel from Penn State.

On this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, our Haley Schoengart sat down with the Inkster native, who is truly one of a kind.

After being in the transfer portal twice, McDaniel said Michigan State really being willing to take a chance on her was what stuck out.

“My amateur status, in terms of playing, was under review,” McDaniel said. “So, Michigan State believed in my waiver and believed that it could go through. There’s a lot of schools that actually dropped off because they told me my waiver wouldn’t go through.”

McDaniel said her and Merchant built a strong relationship in a short period of time.

“She was willing to fight for me and I have a lot of respect for that,” McDaniel said.

The Spartan guard missed significant time over the last two seasons with a knee injury, but getting back has made it all worth it, she said.

“It’s been a journey, it’s been a fun journey,” McDaniel said. “I’ve learned so much about myself and one thing I really had to take away from this process, was grace.”

That’s just the start of our conversation with McDaniel. To hear the whole sit-down, check out the video at the top of the page.