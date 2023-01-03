EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s dual-sport athlete Keon Coleman will not be joining Tom Izzo’s basketball team this season.

Coleman had a breakout second season with MSU’s football team. He caught 58 passes for 798 yards and also had seven touchdowns.

The wide receiver was often times one of the lone bright spots for a team that finished the season 5-7.

Coleman played for the MSU basketball team his freshman year, featuring in six games and scoring five points.

After his productive season on the gridiron, Coleman has decided to focus on his football career, something basketball coach Tom Izzo said he supports.

“Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the joint decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time,” Izzo said. “Keon had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations.

“I can’t thank Mel Tucker enough for his support of Keon and our basketball program. We recruited Keon together for both sports, and Mel was behind him trying to be a part of both programs. I love Keon and have such great admiration for him, but I also want what is best for him and his future. I’m glad we agreed that this was the best plan of action moving forward.”