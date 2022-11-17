EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If the Spartans want to salvage the football season, it’s going to take every player giving their best.

One standout over the past two games, both crucial victories, is fifth year senior Aaron Brule.

Brule, a transfer from Mississippi State, led the team in sacks in MSU’s back-to-back wins against Illinois and Rutgers.

MSU sits at 5-5, needing just one more win for bowl eligibility. Brule is determined to help his team get that W.

He’s had to make changes to his game after transferring from Mississippi State, as the team has employed different defensive strategies.

Brule credits MSU head coach Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton with improving elements of his playstyle as he hopes to reach the pro level.

“At Mississippi State we ran a 3-4 defense, which wasn’t necessarily a pro-style defense. I knew I had some polishing up to do in my game if I really wanted to go to the next level,” Brule said. “Since I’ve gotten here, coach Tuck, coach Hazleton, all those guys really implemented into me getting my footwork down in the box, standing square, things like that. That’s been a huge part of my development.”

To learn more about Brule, including his friendship with NFL star Ja’Marr Chase, check out the full interview above.