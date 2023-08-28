EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After opening fall camp on Aug. 3 it is game week for Michigan State’s football team.
The Spartans open the 2023 campaign at home against Central Michigan on Sept. 1 in a 7 p.m. kick on FS1 and during coach Mel Tucker’s Monday press conference to preview the game here are a few things to keep an eye on:
- The three-way quarterback race between Noah Kim, Katin Houser, and Sam Leavitt is still ongoing with Tucker yet to name a starter.
- After finishing 110th in the nation in rushing yards per game in 2022 Tucker and his staff have put a major emphasis on the run game. Will UConn transfer Nathan Carter be the Spartans’ starting running back against the Chippewas? Or will it be South Florida/Colorado transfer Jaren Mangham?
- Tucker and his staff have been boasting about the Spartans’ front seven this season. How will their newfound size play out against Central?
- Friday will formally begin year four for Tucker as the Spartans’ head coach.
- The last time MSU and CMU played each other was in 2018. MSU won 31-20 at Spartan Stadium.