EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After opening fall camp on Aug. 3 it is game week for Michigan State’s football team.

The Spartans open the 2023 campaign at home against Central Michigan on Sept. 1 in a 7 p.m. kick on FS1 and during coach Mel Tucker’s Monday press conference to preview the game here are a few things to keep an eye on:

  1. The three-way quarterback race between Noah Kim, Katin Houser, and Sam Leavitt is still ongoing with Tucker yet to name a starter.
  2. After finishing 110th in the nation in rushing yards per game in 2022 Tucker and his staff have put a major emphasis on the run game. Will UConn transfer Nathan Carter be the Spartans’ starting running back against the Chippewas? Or will it be South Florida/Colorado transfer Jaren Mangham?
  3. Tucker and his staff have been boasting about the Spartans’ front seven this season. How will their newfound size play out against Central?
  4. Friday will formally begin year four for Tucker as the Spartans’ head coach.
  5. The last time MSU and CMU played each other was in 2018. MSU won 31-20 at Spartan Stadium.