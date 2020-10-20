LIVE: Mel Tucker holds press conference ahead of Spartan debut

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Big Ten football is back, and with it comes the start of the Mel Tucker era. He will make his debut as the Spartans’ head coach on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Spartan Stadium when MSU hosts Rutgers.

It’s unclear if Tucker will make any major announcements about the depth chart, or if he plans to address the news that two members of the team were suspended, but everyone will be wondering who the Spartans’ starting quarterback will be.

You can watch Saturday’s game live on the Big Ten Network. MSU’s 113th meeting against rival Michigan will also be a noon start, next weekend, live on FOX.