LIVE: MSU introduces new head volleyball coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is officially announcing Leah Johnson as the school’s new head volleyball coach.

Johnson is an alumna of Missouri State, and was the head coach of Illinois State for the past five seasons.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller made the announcement on Feb. 7.

“Leah brings a track record of success on the court and on the recruiting trail to Michigan State volleyball,” Haller said. “Her competitive nature and determined approach is evident in all areas of her program, especially the passion she has for her student-athletes and their success, both on and off the court. It’s an approach that’s led to conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances and individual honors for her student-athletes. Her drive will energize our fanbase, building on the proud tradition of Spartan volleyball. On behalf of the entire community, I’m excited to welcome Leah, her husband A.J. and their kids Edie and P.J. to our Spartan family.”

During her time at Illinois State, Johnson guided the Redbirds to a 104-53 record and five postseason appearances, including four straight NCAA Tournaments, marking the longest streak at ISU in nearly four decades (1982-85).

I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead the Michigan State volleyball program. Thank you to Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller for entrusting me with the legacy of success built by Cathy George and the coaches before her. The Big Ten is the premier volleyball conference in the country and I am thrilled to be coaching in such a competitive league. Michigan State has the potential to be in the national conversation on an annual basis. I am eager to get to work helping the team achieve greatness on and off the court.” Leah Johnson

You can watch Johnson’s introductory press conference at the top of the page.