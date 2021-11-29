LIVE: Tom Izzo holds weekly press conference ahead of Louisville game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tom Izzo will be speaking to the media today ahead of Michigan State basketball’s game against Louisville on Wednesday.

The Spartans had two close wins last week in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

MSU beat Loyola Chicago 63-61 on Wednesday and No. 22 Connecticut 64-60 on Thursday, before falling 75-58 to No. 6 Baylor on Friday.

In total, the Spartans are now 5-2 on the season, with both of their losses coming to teams that were ranked in the top 10 when they played.

Louisville in 5-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Furman.

Izzo is expected to be on the podium at 12:00 p.m. today. Later, Izzo is will be joined by MSU Hockey Coach Danton Cole.

You can watch the two coaches speak at the top of this page.