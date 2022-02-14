EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is going to be speaking to the media Monday ahead of their game against Penn State.

The Spartans are now 19-6 on the season and 9-4 in Big Ten play after beating Indiana 76-61 on Saturday. Malik Hall was the star of the day with 18 points and 6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Next up, the Spartans will hit the road for a trip to Happy Valley to face-off with 9-12 Penn State. That game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

After the game against PSU, the Spartans have another tough stretch in their schedule.

On Saturday, the Spartans will host No. 13 Illinois, then head to Iowa, host No. 3 Purdue, and then head to Ann Arbor for a matchup with their rival Michigan.

MSU baseball coach Jake Boss and MSU hockey coach Danton Cole are also speaking at the press conference today.

Izzo is expected to be at the podium at 12:00 p.m.

You can watch the whole press conference at the top of the page.