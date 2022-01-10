LIVE: Tom Izzo speaks to the media after canceled U-M game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo is going to be speaking to the media around 12:00 p.m. today.

The Spartans were scheduled to play the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, but the game was canceled after an outbreak within Michigan’s program.

Michigan and Michigan State are going to try and reschedule their game.

MSU is 4-0 in the Big Ten right now and their next game is scheduled for Wednesday Jan. 12 against Minnesota at the Breslin Center.

MSU Hockey Coach Danton Cole is also going to be speaking to the media today following Izzo’s press conference.

The Spartans are coming off two loses to Minnesota over the weekend.