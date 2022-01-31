LIVE: Tom Izzo speaks to the media after dominant win over Wolverines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is speaking to the media today after his team’s dominant win over the University of Michigan on Saturday.

The Spartans beat Michigan 83-67 on the backs of a huge second half performance.

MSU was leading the Wolverines by just four points at the half, but outscored U-M by 12 in the second half.

MSU point guard A.J. Hoggard was the star of the day with 11 point and 10 assists as the Spartans moved the ball well all day.

Michigan State had 18 assists compared to just 11 from Michigan.

Next up, the Spartans take on Maryland on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

MSU wrestling head coach Roger Chandler, MSU baseball head coach Jake Boss, and MSU hockey head coach Danton Cole will also be speaking to the media.

