LIVE: Tom Izzo speaks to the media after loss to Northwestern

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is scheduled to speak with the media after his team’s 64-62 loss Saturday.

The Spartans were riding a nice nine game win streak before their loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

MSU had a chance to comeback and tie the game in the final seconds, but senior Marcus Bingham missed the front-end of his free throws and the Spartans lossed.

The Spartans now head into the toughest part of their schedule, with a game on the road at No. 8 Wisconsin next, and then games against No. 17 Illinois and the Michigan Wolverines.

