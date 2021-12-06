LIVE: Tom Izzo speaks to the media after two wins last week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo is speaking to the media today after his team had wins last week against Louisville and Toledo.

The Spartans moved to 7-2 on the season after their win over Toledo on Saturday.

Next up, MSU starts their Big Ten schedule with Minnesota on Wednesday, and Penn State on Saturday.

On last weeks MSU Federal Credit Union Coaches Show, Tom Izzo spoke about the importance of his team eliminating turn overs.

Also expected to join Izzo is MSU Hockey Coach Danton Cole.

