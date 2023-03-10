EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With college basketball’s regular season concluded, it’s time for MSU coach Tom Izzo’s favorite time of year — March Madness.

Izzo thinks the Spartans can shock the sports world and make another deep run. One player that’s a key component of making that happen, is senior forward Malik Hall.

Hall has battled injuries all year, but he told Ian Kress with the MSU Coaches Show that he’s finally starting to get his mojo back. He said that he has his father, Lorenzo Hall, to thank.

Malik Hall’s father has helped him keep things in perspective because ever since he turned 9 years old, he’s had to watch him battle dementia.

On Senior Day, which saw MSU beat Ohio State 84-78, Malik Hall’s father and the rest of his family was there to cheer him on.

“I think it’s something that’s beautiful cause family plays a big role, especially when you’re at a high level of basketball. It was definitely something that was great for me,” Hall said. “Once [my father] got released from the hospital, my mom told me that he was going to be able to come because he was feeling better. It was a good thing.”

To watch the full interview with Malik Hall, click the video player above.