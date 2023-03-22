NEW YORK, N.Y. (WLNS) — I want to be apart of it…. New York, New York.

The 6 Sports crew has followed Michigan State to the Big Apple to cover the team’s journey to the Sweet 16 and Wednesday night, we had a LIVE special from right outside Madison Square Garden.

This is a loaded show that will have everything you need to know before the biggest game of the season (so far) for MSU basketball.

In our second* March to Glory special, you will hear about:

What we saw at MSU’s open practice in NYC

Izzo on playing at MSG for the second time this season

What teammates have to say about Tyson Walker’s breakout season

Carson Cooper’s journey to playing big minutes in the NCAA Tournament

Previewing Kansas State

Izzo on the madness of March

Watch the whole special at the top of the page!