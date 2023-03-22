NEW YORK, N.Y. (WLNS) — I want to be apart of it…. New York, New York.
The 6 Sports crew has followed Michigan State to the Big Apple to cover the team’s journey to the Sweet 16 and Wednesday night, we had a LIVE special from right outside Madison Square Garden.
This is a loaded show that will have everything you need to know before the biggest game of the season (so far) for MSU basketball.
In our second* March to Glory special, you will hear about:
- What we saw at MSU’s open practice in NYC
- Izzo on playing at MSG for the second time this season
- What teammates have to say about Tyson Walker’s breakout season
- Carson Cooper’s journey to playing big minutes in the NCAA Tournament
- Previewing Kansas State
- Izzo on the madness of March
Watch the whole special at the top of the page!